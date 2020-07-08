Wednesday July 8, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto will surprise everyone come 2022 when he clinches the Presidency despite the odds being stuck against him.

This was revealed by Uasin Gishu Woman Rep, Gladys Boss Shollei, who disclosed that William Ruto’s camp is ready for the 2022 contest.

Shollei, who was recently dewhipped from the committee of delegated legislation of the National Assembly because of her unwavering support for Ruto, said she was not shaken by the purge because it had even given her enough time to interact with the people.

She said Ruto’s allies will not be intimidated in their quest to push for his presidential bid.

“As allies of William Ruto, we will not be intimidated by the purge that has been happening in our party…”

“In 2022, we will have an election, every politician knows we are looking forward to that time and believe me we have a strategy to win,” she said.

Shollei has been a fierce critic of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s leadership since the advent of the handshake.

She has been poking holes in the peace pact between Uhuru and opposition leader, Raila Odinga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST