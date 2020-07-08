Wednesday, 08 July 2020 – Suba South MP and Raila Odinga’s right hand man, John Mbadi, has been castigated by a section of Kenyans after he built a dormitory in his constituency using CDF funds and then named it after his wife.

Kenyans don’t understand why Mbadi used taxpayers’ money to build the dormitory and then went ahead to name it after his wife.

CDF funds belong to mwananchi and so Mbadi is not doing his constituents any favour by building the dormitory.

He is performing duties that he was elected to do.

See the photo of the dormitory that Mbadi named after his wife.

