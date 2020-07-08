Tuesday, 07 July 2020 – Rarieda Member of Parliament, Otiende Amollo, has left tongues wagging after sharing photos of his parents’ posh grave yards.

While some children abandon graveyards of their parents and leave them covered in thickets and bushes after burying them, Otiende Amollo has honoured his parents even in death.

The learned Member of Parliament has built a nice decent house around his parents’ graveyards, which is fitted with electricity, posh sofa sets and ceramic tiles.

He shared photos on his twitter page after visiting the grave yards saying, ‘Parents are priceless. Value them in life, honour them in death. Took time to visit the mausolea of my Beloved parents.’

See photos.