We are looking for an Office Assistant to undertake administrative tasks and office management.
You should be self-motivated and trustworthy.
Job Responsibilities:
- Serve visitors by greeting, welcoming, directing and announcing them appropriately
- Answer, screen and forward any incoming phone calls while providing basic information when needed
- Receive and sort daily mail/deliveries/couriers
- Maintain security by following procedures and controlling access (monitor logbook, issue visitor badges)
- Update appointment calendars and schedule meetings/appointments
- Perform other clerical duties such as filing, photocopying, printing etc.
Requirements
- Degree or higher diploma in Public relations, secretarial courses, BA, social studies or a relevant field of study
- 3 years Proven working experience in a front office handling receptionist responsibilities
- Proficient with Microsoft Office Suite (Word, E3xcell, PowerPoint, Spreadsheets)
- Professional appearance
- Solid communication skills both written and verbal
- Ability to be resourceful and proactive in dealing with issues that may arise
- Ability to organize, multitask, prioritize and work under pressure
- Excellent typing skills
Application procedure:
If you meet the above minimum qualifications, we would like to receive your application.
Apply in confidence by sending your updated CV and cover letter to: jobs.qv@gmail.com on or before 30/07/2020.
Please indicate job applied on the email subject line.