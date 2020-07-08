We are looking for an Office Assistant to undertake administrative tasks and office management.

You should be self-motivated and trustworthy.

Job Responsibilities:

  • Serve visitors by greeting, welcoming, directing and announcing them appropriately
  • Answer, screen and forward any incoming phone calls while providing basic information when needed
  • Receive and sort daily mail/deliveries/couriers
  • Maintain security by following procedures and controlling access (monitor logbook, issue visitor badges)
  • Update appointment calendars and schedule meetings/appointments
  • Perform other clerical duties such as filing, photocopying, printing etc.

Requirements

  • Degree or higher diploma in Public relations, secretarial courses, BA, social studies or a relevant field of study
  • 3 years Proven working experience in a front office handling receptionist responsibilities
  • Proficient with Microsoft Office Suite (Word, E3xcell, PowerPoint, Spreadsheets)
  • Professional appearance
  • Solid communication skills both written and verbal
  • Ability to be resourceful and proactive in dealing with issues that may arise
  • Ability to organize, multitask, prioritize and work under pressure
  • Excellent typing skills

Application procedure:

If you meet the above minimum qualifications, we would like to receive your application.

Apply in confidence by sending your updated CV and cover letter to: jobs.qv@gmail.com on or before 30/07/2020.

Please indicate job applied on the email subject line.

