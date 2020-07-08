We are looking for an Office Assistant to undertake administrative tasks and office management.

You should be self-motivated and trustworthy.

Job Responsibilities:

Serve visitors by greeting, welcoming, directing and announcing them appropriately

Answer, screen and forward any incoming phone calls while providing basic information when needed

Receive and sort daily mail/deliveries/couriers

Maintain security by following procedures and controlling access (monitor logbook, issue visitor badges)

Update appointment calendars and schedule meetings/appointments

Perform other clerical duties such as filing, photocopying, printing etc.

Requirements

Degree or higher diploma in Public relations, secretarial courses, BA, social studies or a relevant field of study

3 years Proven working experience in a front office handling receptionist responsibilities

Proficient with Microsoft Office Suite (Word, E3xcell, PowerPoint, Spreadsheets)

Professional appearance

Solid communication skills both written and verbal

Ability to be resourceful and proactive in dealing with issues that may arise

Ability to organize, multitask, prioritize and work under pressure

Excellent typing skills

Application procedure:

If you meet the above minimum qualifications, we would like to receive your application.

Apply in confidence by sending your updated CV and cover letter to: jobs.qv@gmail.com on or before 30/07/2020.

Please indicate job applied on the email subject line.