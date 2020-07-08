Wednesday July 8, 2020 – National Assembly Minority Whip and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s right hand man, Junet Mohammed, has dismissed reports that ODM felt disenfranchised and planned on suspending the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila.

Taking to social media yesterday, Junet explained that rivals of the handshake were out to undermine it by creating division.

“The desperation in Tanga Tanga is out of this world.”

“How many political leaders are they going to create these fake tweets for? Shame on you,” he criticized.

The false report had been shared by many social media users who were attributing the plan to suspend the handshake to Junet.

“Jubilee is treating us like foreigners, we won’t allow politics of conmanship and foul play.”

“They are forcing us to change our BBI proposals, we won’t allow.”

“It is better we suspend the handshake,” the falsified quote stated.

These claims come on the backdrop of a stalemate in the National Assembly between Jubilee and ODM.

Minority Leader John Mbadi was dissatisfied with the names Majority Leader Amos Kimunya had proposed to join the National Assembly committees.

Mbadi raised suspicion that allies of Deputy President William Ruto had been sneaked back into powerful committees and their membership could result in coups against proposed new chairs.

