Wednesday July 8, 2020 – Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, has said that the Government will not allow Covid19 patients from other Counties to be airlifted to Nairobi.

In his daily update on Tuesday, CS Mutahi Kagwe told the County Health CECs and Governors to prepare to handle a surge in Covid19 cases following the lifting of movement restrictions by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday.

“As we see the progress in hospitals today, there will be no capacity for you to be brought to Nairobi for treatment because chances are by the time you are being brought to Nairobi, Nairobi itself will already be overwhelmed,” Kagwe said.

“I am not painting a negative picture.”

“I am not painting a doomsday scenario but I think it is better to be ready than to be sorry.”

The CS said the country is headed to an unpredictable phase because it is difficult to tell whether the hospitals already in the city will cope should there be a surge in infections.

The Ministry is in the process of creating an additional 500-bed capacity at the Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital in addition to the 300-bed capacity that exists at the facility.

The Kenyan DAILY POST