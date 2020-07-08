Wednesday, July 8, 2020 – Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, announced on Wednesday that a total of 257 health workers in Kenya have contracted the Covid19 virus.

Speaking during the daily briefing on the status of Covid19 in the country, Kagwe said that all the infected workers are personnel attending to Coronavirus patients in the country.

“For all those who have been exposed, I want to assure them that the government is committed to ensuring that all our front line soldiers are protected at all times by making available the necessary PPEs and other commodities.”

“I, therefore, want to take this opportunity to thank all health care workers for putting their lives at risk as we manage our patients,” said Kagwe.

At the same time, the CS announced that 278 new positive cases had been confirmed in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of COVID19 cases in the country to 8,528.

However, the death toll has also risen to 169 after 2 more patients succumbed to Covid19.

“We have lost two (2) patients to the disease, bringing our fatality to 169. Our heartfelt condolences to the families and friends who have lost their loved ones,”CS Kagwe said.

But on the bright side, 89 patients have been discharged from various hospitals bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,593.

