Tuesday July 7, 2020 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement general, Miguna Miguna, has disputed claims by some Kenyans who say that Siaya Senator, James Orengo, is a second liberation hero.

Today is July 7th and Kenyans celebrate the Saba Saba day to commemorate the day Kenneth Matiba, Charles Rubia, Martin Shikuku and Raila Odinga were put in prison for calling for the introduction of multi-party politics.

It was after this that a movement dubbed “The Second Liberation” began to form in spite of restrictive laws on assembly and association.

Orengo, Philip Gachoka and Rumba Kinuthia were among the young turks who formed the base of the second liberation movement that saw Matiba and Rubia detained without trial while Raila Odinga went to exile.

But on Tuesday, Miguna Miguna said that Orengo ceased to be a second liberation hero the day he supported President Uhuru Kenyatta who he termed as a despot.

“James Orengo was once a freedom fighter.”

“However, like a dog infested with fleas, he has become morally tormented and afflicted with despotic fleas of Kenya.”

“Unlike during the Saba Saba, Orengo now FORTIFIES despot Uhuru Kenyatta’s tyranny.”

“Nothing to celebrate,” Miguna said.

