Wednesday, July 8, 2020 -Matatu crews in Kenya can be a pain in all the wrong places.

When they are not flaunting traffic rules with reckless abandon and endangering the lives of passengers, they are busy overcharging fare.

They are notorious for harassing passengers.

For instance, this uncouth tout is in hot soup after he touched the breast of a policewoman who refused to enter his matatu.

The tout identified as Samuel Mburu was arraigned before Kibra Senior Resident Magistrate, Renee Kitagwa, on Tuesday where he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He was charged with committing an indecent act with an adult contrary to the section 11 of the sexual offence act.

According to the charge sheet, Mburu allegedly touched the breast of the officer on July 3rd in Uthiru location within Nairobi County.

The police report showed that the officer was waiting to board a matatu to town at around 1200hrs at the Uthiru stage when Mburu approached the officer asking her to board his matatu.

When she declined and opted to board another matatu, the tout insulted her and groped her breasts.

The magistrate granted him a bond of Sh200, 000 or a cash bail of Sh100, 000 and the case will be mentioned on July 16.

