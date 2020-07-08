Tuesday, July 7, 2020 – This heart-stopping video shows the moment a man fell from the fourth floor of a building in Nairobi while chasing a monkey

The primate had perched on the rooftop of the apartment leaving tenants especially children scared.

The poor guy is seen scaling the apartment in an attempt to scare the monkey to leave.

However, the monkey confronted him and as he tried to retreat, he fell off and landed awkwardly on the mabati fence.

From the damage done on the fence, it is evident that the guy sustained serious injuries.









