Wednesday July 8, 2020 – Vocal Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, and his Nakuru counterpart, Samuel Arama, have emerged among a list of MPs who have never uttered a word in the National Assembly.

According to a report by Mzalendo, the MPs have made zero contributions in the National Assembly since 2017.

The report by Mzalendo also showed that the performance of the 3rd session of the 12th Parliament is low and only 21 lawmakers made contributions in 2019.

Other silent MPs according to Mzalendo’s include Amin Deddy (Laikipia East), Ahmed Gaal (Tarbaj), Johnson Naicca (Mumias West), and Abdi Tepo (Isiolo South).

Abdi Shurie (Balambala), Geoffrey Kingagi (Mbeere South), James Gakuya (Embakasi North), George Aladwa (Makadara), John Owino (Awendo), Gideon Konchella (Kilgoris), Justus Kizito (Shinyalu), Alfred Sambu (Webuye East) and James Mukwe (Kabuchai).

Amin Deddy (Laikipia East), Rose Museo (Makueni), Beatrice Kones (Bomet East) and Amina Gedow (Mandera) were also on the silent list in the House.

