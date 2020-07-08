Wednesday, July 8, 2020 – Several city estates will experience water shortage for the next two days according to a notice from Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company.

According to the press statement issued on Wednesday, 8th July, 2020, there will be a shutdown of the Ngethu Water Treatment Plant from Thursday, 9th July, 2020 at 6am to Friday, 10th July, 2020 at 6pm.

This is to facilitate major repair works at Mwagu water intake along Chania River from where they draw raw water to Ngethu Water Treatment Works.

Consequently, the following eatates will not receive water supply for the next two days.

1. The whole of the city centre, the University of Nairobi’s Main Campus, Coca Cola Factory, Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, EPZ Athi River.

2. Areas along Mombasa Road, that is, South B, South C and the neighbourhoods will also be affected. The whole of Industrial Area will also not receive water.

3. Areas along Juja Road: Mlango Kubwa, whole of Mathare, Eastleigh Air Force ,Huruma, Kariobangi, Pangani , The whole of Eastleigh.

4. Areas along Jogoo Road: Maringo, Buru Buru and the surrounding estates, Bahati.

5.Areas along Outer-Ring road: Baba Dogo, Dandora, Dandora KCC factory, Umoja, Donholm, Fedha, Tassia, Avenue Park, Nyayo Embakasi.

6.Areas along Kangundo road: Ruai , Kayole, Komarock estate, Njiru.

7.Areas along Thika Road: Kenya Breweries, Kenyatta University, Kahawa Barracks, Kasarani, Mwiki, Kahawa Sukari, Garden Estate and Thome Estate.

8. Areas along Limuru Road: Parklands, Ngara area, Aga Khan Hospital, University of Nairobi – School of Law and City Park area, Gigiri, United Nation- Gigiri, Muthaiga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.