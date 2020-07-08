Tuesday July 7, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta sent KANU chairman, Gideon Moi, to Malawi over the weekend to represent him during the inauguration of newly elected Malawi President, Lazarus Chakwera.

During the inauguration at Kamuzu Barracks, Gideon Moi exchanged pleasantries with Chakwera who he termed as his friend.

The two leaders went on to hold private talks at President Chakwera’s new office where Senator Moi delivered President Uhuru Kenyatta’s message to the new President.

According to Malawi’s press, the two also held bilateral talks in a bid to strengthen ties between the two nations, with Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS), Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Ababu Namwamba, joining them for the discussions.

President Uhuru’s decision to delegate the task of representing the country at such a high ranking continental meeting to the Baringo Senator has been interpreted by political pundits as a move to groom him for the top seat in 2022.

Sources said Uhuru is sending Gideon to familiarize him with other African leaders so that he can be able to maneuver African politics with ease when he endorses him for the top seat in 2022.

