Wednesday, 08 July 2020 – Ben Kitili’s wife, Amina Mude, has been advised to keep her marriage affairs away from social media.

Amina made a U-turn after announcing that she had parted ways with her celebrity husband and claimed that anger made her write something stupid.

She apologized for the reckless post, adding that she is still married to Ben.

A lady has advised Amina to keep her marriage affairs away from social media and noted that ever since she lost weight and discovered that she has killer hips, she has become too hyper on social media, especially Tik-Tok and Instagram, where she keeps flaunting her big derriere and curves like a college slay queen.

“A woman breaks her own home with her two hands, so she does build it. Since you lost weight and discovered you’re curvaceous you became too hyper with alot of social media. Learn to keep your family life off media Ben is a very respectable man please don’t make him feel embarrassed. All the best Amina,” the lady who is identified Nancy Ndush gave Amina sober advise on Instagram.

