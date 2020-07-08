Wednesday, 08 July 2020 – Some ladies are obsessed with big booties to the extent of using harmful cosmetics and drugs to enlarge their small derrieres after seeing big booty ladies like Vera Sidika living flashy lives and rubbing shoulders with who is who in the society.

The media has made naïve ladies believe that for them to be sexy, they must have a big booty.

At times, some ladies get permanent scars which leave them with deformities after seeking the services of quacks.

We came across a shocking video of a lady whose life was completely wrecked after attempting to enlarge her booty.

A quack, who tried to enlarge her booty to make it resemble that of Kim Kardashin or Nick Minaj, left her with permanent scars.

Ladies, please watch this video and just be proud of how God created you.

