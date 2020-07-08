Tuesday, 07 July 2020 – Former Tusker Project Fame contestant, Alvan, pleaded for financial help after he was kicked out by his landlord and forced to sleep in the cold.

Social media philanthropist, Ndungu Nyoro, posted a video of the talented singer out in the cold pleading for help after close friends abandoned him at his hour of need and urged Kenyans of goodwill to come to his financial aid.

In less than 24 hrs, 1.4 million shillings had already be contributed and Kenyans are still contributing more.

According to Ndungu Nyoro, the philanthropist behind the campaign, the total contribution currently stands at Ksh 2.1 Million.

Here’s what he posted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST