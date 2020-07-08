Tuesday, 07 July 2020 – Corazon Kwamboka’s love affair with gym instructor Frankie is now in the public domain.

The popular socialite confirmed that she is dating the heavily built gym instructor and caught fans off-guard after flaunting her growing baby bump and revealed that she is pregnant for him.

While speaking in an interview with blogger Edgar Obare, Corazon said that Frankie is a good guy and she is happy that she fell in love with him.

She further said that he is not judgemental like most men.

“Frankie is a good guy.”

“We get along really well and I’m happy with my choice.”

“I like him because I can fart infront of him and he doesn’t judge me,” she added.

