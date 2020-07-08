Tuesday, 07 July 2020 – City socialite, Corazon Kwamboka, has disclosed that she is not ready to get married to gym instructor, Frankie, the father of her unborn child.

The heavily pregnant socialite has been dating Frankie for close to 1 year after she parted ways with her white boyfriend, who she milked dry and then returned to the country to invest in business.

After Corazon realized that she was almost hitting the wall without a baby, she trapped the gym instructor.

However, Kwamboka is not planning to get married to Frankie.

Speaking in an online interview with blogger, Edgar Obare, Kwamboka said that even if Frankie proposed to her, she won’t accept the marriage proposal.

“I feel like we have not known each other for long enough to know whether we want to get married.”

“The main focus for now is to be happy.”

“Also, I feel I’m still young for marriage because there’s still much I want to achieve before I bring someone to become part of my life.”

“I just don’t want to get married now. If he proposes, I will say no,”she said.

