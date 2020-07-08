Wednesday July 8, 2020 – A report by Mzalendo Watch has given a glimpse into the contribution of Members of Parliament when discharging their duties in the House.

According to Mzalendo, David Sankok (Nominated), Wilberforce Ojiambo (Funyula), Robert Pukose (Endebess) and Benson Makali (Kitui Central) were ranked as the best performing male MPs.

Similarly, Millie Odhiambo (Suba North), Jacqueline Oduol (Nominated), Jennifer Shamala (Nominated), Ruweida Obo (Lamu) and Sophia Noor (Ijara) were the best performing female MPs.

The report also ranked Kapseret legislator, Oscar Sudi, and his Nakuru Town West counterpart, Samuel Arama, as the worst performing MPs in the current Parliament.

The duo has made zero contribution in the National Assembly since 2017.

In the Senate, Ledama Ole Kina (Narok), Moses Wetangula (Bungoma), Aaron Cheruiyot (Kericho), Ochilo Ayako (Migori) and Gertrude Musuruve (Nominated) were named the best performing.

The Kenyan DAILY POST