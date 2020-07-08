Tuesday July 7, 2020 – Two Kenyan rugby players, Frank Wanyama and Alex Olaba, have each been released on a cash bail of Sh 300,000 after they pleaded not guilty to charges of gang rape and committing an indecent act.

Wanyama and Olaba were sentenced to 15 years in prison last year after the Judge said that there was compelling evidence that the two raped a woman named W.A in February 10th last year at an apartment in Highrise, Nairobi County.

The rape allegations emerged on March 31st, 2018.

Last week, the High Court quashed their conviction and 15 year imprisonment after it ruled that there was no evidence that one of the key witnesses in the case was sworn in before taking to the stand.

On Tuesday, the two were freshly charged and they denied the charges.

According to the charge sheet presented before the court on Tuesday, the two are alleged to have committed the offence on February 11th 2018 at Seefa Apartment in Highrise Estate in Nairobi County.

While granting them cash bail, the court noted that it is not bound by the previous proceedings.

It, however, noted that they face serious charges.

The Kenyan DAILY POST