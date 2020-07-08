Job Title: Front Office Executive

Industry: Healthcare

Location: Nairobi

Gross Salary: 35k – 40k

Our Client is a well established inpatient and outpatient private healthcare facility.

They seek to hire an experienced and highly efficient front office executive who will receive,register and guide patients / clients on the requirements while ensuring a smooth flow of both internal and external communication.

Responsibilities

Receiving and welcoming patients and ensuring an effective and efficient front office service is provided to patients and any other visitors to the facility

Answer queries pertaining hospital operations by following strict confidentiality protocols.

Register patients, book appointments, manage enquiries and provide information on services.

Advise patients of relevant charges for relevant medical services, waiting period and show the direction to the next station that the client would wish to be served

Maintain security by following procedures and controlling access (monitor logbook, issue visitor badges)

Maintaining an up to date cashbook and ensure management of patient accounts and billing.

Arrange for appropriate emergency services by calling relevant medical staff.

Perform clerical duties such as typing and proofreading important documents, filing, photocopying, etc.

Update appointment calendars and schedule meetings/appointments.

Coordinate efforts with housekeeping staff to ensure proper and constant cleanup of the front desk and surrounding areas

Handle queries, complaints. Keep records of client interactions and follow-ups

Prepare reports, invoices, and receipts. Collect payments

Maintain Inventory, track office supplies and order replacements

Deal with all general enquiries, explain procedures and make follow-up appointments.

Handle logistics. Track incoming and outgoing repairs and orders

Any other duties S/he will be assigned to.

Qualifications

A Diploma, preferably in Customer Service and Front Office Management, Secretarial or related field

At least two years’ experience working in a hospital set up.

Must be 27 years and above

Must be comfortable working in both day or night shifts.

Ability to multi-task, prioritize, and manage time effectively.

Excellent communication skills; both verbal and written.

Must be customer-oriented and have the ability to deal calmly and positively with different types of personalities and people from various walks of life

Computer Literacy: Ability to use standard software packages such as Microsoft Office, Excel and Outlook

Must be very friendly and able to work under pressure.

Must be a fast learner.

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Front Office executive) to vacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke before Monday 13th July 2020.

Kindly indicate current/last salary on your CV

N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing

Only candidates short-listed for interview will be contacted