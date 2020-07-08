Job Title: Front Office Executive
Industry: Healthcare
Location: Nairobi
Gross Salary: 35k – 40k
Our Client is a well established inpatient and outpatient private healthcare facility.
They seek to hire an experienced and highly efficient front office executive who will receive,register and guide patients / clients on the requirements while ensuring a smooth flow of both internal and external communication.
Responsibilities
- Receiving and welcoming patients and ensuring an effective and efficient front office service is provided to patients and any other visitors to the facility
- Answer queries pertaining hospital operations by following strict confidentiality protocols.
- Register patients, book appointments, manage enquiries and provide information on services.
- Advise patients of relevant charges for relevant medical services, waiting period and show the direction to the next station that the client would wish to be served
- Maintain security by following procedures and controlling access (monitor logbook, issue visitor badges)
- Maintaining an up to date cashbook and ensure management of patient accounts and billing.
- Arrange for appropriate emergency services by calling relevant medical staff.
- Perform clerical duties such as typing and proofreading important documents, filing, photocopying, etc.
- Update appointment calendars and schedule meetings/appointments.
- Coordinate efforts with housekeeping staff to ensure proper and constant cleanup of the front desk and surrounding areas
- Handle queries, complaints. Keep records of client interactions and follow-ups
- Prepare reports, invoices, and receipts. Collect payments
- Maintain Inventory, track office supplies and order replacements
- Deal with all general enquiries, explain procedures and make follow-up appointments.
- Handle logistics. Track incoming and outgoing repairs and orders
- Any other duties S/he will be assigned to.
Qualifications
- A Diploma, preferably in Customer Service and Front Office Management, Secretarial or related field
- At least two years’ experience working in a hospital set up.
- Must be 27 years and above
- Must be comfortable working in both day or night shifts.
- Ability to multi-task, prioritize, and manage time effectively.
- Excellent communication skills; both verbal and written.
- Must be customer-oriented and have the ability to deal calmly and positively with different types of personalities and people from various walks of life
- Computer Literacy: Ability to use standard software packages such as Microsoft Office, Excel and Outlook
- Must be very friendly and able to work under pressure.
- Must be a fast learner.
How to Apply
If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Front Office executive) to vacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke before Monday 13th July 2020.
Kindly indicate current/last salary on your CV
N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing
Only candidates short-listed for interview will be contacted