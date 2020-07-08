Job Title: Front Office Executive

Industry: Healthcare

Location: Nairobi

Gross Salary: 35k – 40k

Our Client is a well established inpatient and outpatient private healthcare facility.

They seek to hire an experienced and highly efficient front office executive who will receive,register and guide patients / clients on the requirements while ensuring a smooth flow of both internal and external communication.

Responsibilities

  • Receiving and welcoming patients and ensuring an effective and efficient front office service is provided to patients and any other visitors to the facility
  • Answer queries pertaining hospital operations by following strict confidentiality protocols.
  • Register patients, book appointments, manage enquiries and provide information on services.
  • Advise patients of relevant charges for relevant medical services, waiting period and show the direction to the next station that the client would wish to be served
  • Maintain security by following procedures and controlling access (monitor logbook, issue visitor badges)
  • Maintaining an up to date cashbook and ensure management of patient accounts and billing.
  • Arrange for appropriate emergency services by calling relevant medical staff.
  • Perform clerical duties such as typing and proofreading important documents, filing, photocopying, etc.
  • Update appointment calendars and schedule meetings/appointments.
  • Coordinate efforts with housekeeping staff to ensure proper and constant cleanup of the front desk and surrounding areas
  • Handle queries, complaints. Keep records of client interactions and follow-ups
  • Prepare reports, invoices, and receipts. Collect payments
  • Maintain Inventory, track office supplies and order replacements
  • Deal with all general enquiries, explain procedures and make follow-up appointments.
  • Handle logistics. Track incoming and outgoing repairs and orders
  • Any other duties S/he will be assigned to.

Qualifications

  • A Diploma, preferably in Customer Service and Front Office Management, Secretarial or related field
  • At least two years’ experience working in a hospital set up.
  • Must be 27 years and above
  • Must be comfortable working in both day or night shifts.
  • Ability to multi-task, prioritize, and manage time effectively.
  • Excellent communication skills; both verbal and written.
  • Must be customer-oriented and have the ability to deal calmly and positively with different types of personalities and people from various walks of life
  • Computer Literacy: Ability to use standard software packages such as Microsoft Office, Excel and Outlook
  • Must be very friendly and able to work under pressure.
  • Must be a fast learner.

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Front Office executive) to vacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke before Monday 13th July 2020.

Kindly indicate current/last salary on your CV

N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing

Only candidates short-listed for interview will be contacted

