We are looking for a Finance Assistant to support our day-to-day transactions, including expenses and payroll.

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Assisting the finance department and senior accounting staff members with various tasks, including preparing budgets, records, and statements
  • Preparing financial documents such as invoices, bills, and accounts payable and receivable
  • Completing financial reports on a regular basis and providing information to the finance team
  • Managing payroll
  • Assisting with budgets
  • Completing bank reconciliations
  • Entering financial information into appropriate software programs
  • Managing company ledgers
  • Processing business expenses
  • Verifying balances in account books and rectifying discrepancies
  • Managing day-to-day transactions
  • Recording office expenditures and ensuring these expenses are within the set budget
  • Posting daily receipts
  • Preparing annual budgets
  • Handling accruals and prepayments
  • Resolving errors in financial reports and correcting faulty reporting methods
  • Managing monthly budgeting tasks
  • Create cost analysis reports (fixed and variable costs)
  • Process tax payments
  • Process invoices and follow up with clients, suppliers and partners as needed

Qualifications Requirement:

  • Degree in BA, Finance, Accounting or related field
  • CPA qualification
  • Work experience as a Finance Assistant/Accounts Assistant /Finance Officer or similar role
  • At least 3 years’ experience is required
  • Good knowledge of accounting and bookkeeping procedures
  • Familiarity with accounting software (e.g. QuickBooks)
  • Organizational and time-management skills
  • Attention to detail, with an ability to spot numerical errors
  • Advanced MS Excel skills (creating spreadsheets and using financial functions)

Application Procedure:

If you meet the above minimum qualifications, we would like to receive your application.

Apply in confidence by sending your updated CV and cover letter to: jobs.qv@gmail.com on or before 30/07/2020.

Please indicate the job applied on the email subject line.

