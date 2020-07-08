We are looking for a Finance Assistant to support our day-to-day transactions, including expenses and payroll.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Assisting the finance department and senior accounting staff members with various tasks, including preparing budgets, records, and statements

Preparing financial documents such as invoices, bills, and accounts payable and receivable

Completing financial reports on a regular basis and providing information to the finance team

Managing payroll

Assisting with budgets

Completing bank reconciliations

Entering financial information into appropriate software programs

Managing company ledgers

Processing business expenses

Verifying balances in account books and rectifying discrepancies

Managing day-to-day transactions

Recording office expenditures and ensuring these expenses are within the set budget

Posting daily receipts

Preparing annual budgets

Handling accruals and prepayments

Resolving errors in financial reports and correcting faulty reporting methods

Managing monthly budgeting tasks

Create cost analysis reports (fixed and variable costs)

Process tax payments

Process invoices and follow up with clients, suppliers and partners as needed

Qualifications Requirement:

Degree in BA, Finance, Accounting or related field

CPA qualification

Work experience as a Finance Assistant/Accounts Assistant /Finance Officer or similar role

At least 3 years’ experience is required

Good knowledge of accounting and bookkeeping procedures

Familiarity with accounting software (e.g. QuickBooks)

Organizational and time-management skills

Attention to detail, with an ability to spot numerical errors

Advanced MS Excel skills (creating spreadsheets and using financial functions)

Application Procedure:

If you meet the above minimum qualifications, we would like to receive your application.

Apply in confidence by sending your updated CV and cover letter to: jobs.qv@gmail.com on or before 30/07/2020.

Please indicate the job applied on the email subject line.