We are looking for a Finance Assistant to support our day-to-day transactions, including expenses and payroll.
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Assisting the finance department and senior accounting staff members with various tasks, including preparing budgets, records, and statements
- Preparing financial documents such as invoices, bills, and accounts payable and receivable
- Completing financial reports on a regular basis and providing information to the finance team
- Managing payroll
- Assisting with budgets
- Completing bank reconciliations
- Entering financial information into appropriate software programs
- Managing company ledgers
- Processing business expenses
- Verifying balances in account books and rectifying discrepancies
- Managing day-to-day transactions
- Recording office expenditures and ensuring these expenses are within the set budget
- Posting daily receipts
- Preparing annual budgets
- Handling accruals and prepayments
- Resolving errors in financial reports and correcting faulty reporting methods
- Managing monthly budgeting tasks
- Create cost analysis reports (fixed and variable costs)
- Process tax payments
- Process invoices and follow up with clients, suppliers and partners as needed
Qualifications Requirement:
- Degree in BA, Finance, Accounting or related field
- CPA qualification
- Work experience as a Finance Assistant/Accounts Assistant /Finance Officer or similar role
- At least 3 years’ experience is required
- Good knowledge of accounting and bookkeeping procedures
- Familiarity with accounting software (e.g. QuickBooks)
- Organizational and time-management skills
- Attention to detail, with an ability to spot numerical errors
- Advanced MS Excel skills (creating spreadsheets and using financial functions)
Application Procedure:
If you meet the above minimum qualifications, we would like to receive your application.
Apply in confidence by sending your updated CV and cover letter to: jobs.qv@gmail.com on or before 30/07/2020.
Please indicate the job applied on the email subject line.