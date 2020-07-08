Tuesday, July 7, 2020 – The family of a 24-year old Kenyan man who has been accused of rape in the US is appealing for financial support to secure his freedom.

Kennedy Wambua Masila, who resides in Corona, California, has been heldinjail since June 10th, 2020, after an Uber customer accused him of rape.

According to the family, Kennedy, who had just recently migrated to the US from Kenya, is a college student and was working as an Uber driver to make ends meet.

The family says that on the fateful day, Kennedy received a request from the Uber app to pick up a passenger.

He then picked her up and dropped her off at her destination.

However, the woman later called the police and said that he had raped her.

He was subsequently arrested and has been held in jail in lieu of Sh2 million ($20,000) bail.

“Ken drove to the pickup location where he picked up a lady who seemed to be intoxicated. Just like he always did, he drove his passenger to her destination and dropped her off.”

“Ken has assured us that during this trip, nothing happened and that it was just one of the many trips he had completed that day.”

“He was later arrested on the aforementioned accusation,” says Dr Fastac Mutua, who is organising the fundraiser to raise the bail amount and an additional Sh1.2 million ($12,500) in legal fees.

Dr. Mutua adds that Kennedy was barely getting settled in the United States and was working two jobs to support his family and also going to school to secure a promising future for himself.

“Our son is barely getting settled here in the United States.”

“He was working two jobs to support his family and also going to school to secure a promising future for himself.”

“He has been falsely accused and his promising future put in jeopardy,” his family says in the Go Fund Me page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.