Wednesday, July 8, 2020 – Residents of Elukho village in Lurambi, Kakamega County, were treated to free drama on Monday, July 6th, after a pastor was caught in the act with a female congregant.

The lady’s husband busted the man of God enjoying the forbidden fruit with his wife and mother of their three children in their matrimonial bed after returning home early.

The randy pastor, who is the founder of the Solid Rock for Jesus Christ Church, escaped through the window and fled for his dear life while half-naked.

However, villagers who were baying for his blood managed to catch up with him and gave him a dog’s beating.

Were it not for the swift intervention of the area Chief, Alex Mutende, they could have sent him to his maker.

The Chief confiscated the Pastor’s motorbike that he left behind while fleeing and some of his clothes.

Village elders advised the family of the pastor to atone for his ‘sins’ and apologize to the lady’s husband by giving him two cows and two goats via the Chief.

