Wednesday, 08 July 2020 – Before DJ Mo married Size 8, he was dating sexy fashion blogger Joy Kendi.

Kendi is among the hottest Kenyan celebrities around and if you doubt this, just go to her Instagram page and see the hot body goals that she serves fans.

The curvy fashion blogger rocked a sexy lingerie and showed body transformation, leaving online hyenas panting.

Kendi claims that part of her New Year resolutions was to lose weight and she has managed to lose 10kgs.

“I am more toned and my booty is way perkier,” she said.

This is what she posted on Instagram, leaving men cursing their shapeless wives and girlfriends.

Happy Wednesday guys… How is 2020 already half way gone😭 Im shoooketh When the new year started I had a New Year's Resolution list… like I'm sure many of you had. One of my goals for this year was to get back to the weight I was in March of 2019… and after gaining 10 kgs ( 20 effing pounds) she is backkkkkkkkk…. YYYAAAASSSSS. 1st photo is from March 2019 and the 2nd photo/boomerang is from 10 minutes ago. A few things are slightly better than 2019 Joy… I'm more toned and my booty is waaaay perkier🍑🍑. Just take my word for it. In case you are curious what my process for my weight loss was head over to my YouTube channel. I've placed the direct link in my bio. Details Bikini: @bikini_world2030 Jewellery 1st photo: @reinaluxuryhair Beads in 2nd photo: @shee_art

