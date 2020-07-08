Wednesday July 8, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto’s Communication Director, Emmanuel Taalam, has revealed that President Uhuru Kenyatta has not been inviting his deputy to crucial Government meetings such as Cabinet and National Security committee meetings.

In an interview with a major daily on Wednesday, Taalam said President Uhuru Kenyatta’s spokesperson, Kanze Dena, and Joseph Kinyua who is the Secretary to the Cabinet have not been inviting Ruto to key Government meetings.

This is despite Ruto playing a major role in ensuring President Uhuru Kenyatta was chosen as a president in 2013 and re-elected in 2017 after facing strong opposition from ODM Party leader, Raila dinga.

Taalam said despite Ruto sacrificing his life in 2013 and 2017, the President’s men and women have been frustrating him even refusing to recognise him as Uhuru’s deputy.

“You cannot skip a meeting to which you’ve not been invited.”

“Find out from Kanze Dena (State House spokesperson) or Joseph Kinyua (Secretary to Cabinet) if the DP was invited,” Talam said when asked why Ruto refused to attend the virtual Cabinet meeting on Tuesday chaired by the President.

