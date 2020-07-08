Tuesday, 07 July 2020 – Nigerian male socialite and Instagram big-wig, Hushpuppi, who was arrested by FBI in Dubai over fraud related criminal activities and extradited to the US, defrauded Italian Serie A club, Lazio, 2 Million pounds (about Ksh 265 Million).

According to the FBI, Lazio is reported to have been scammed by Hushpuppi on the payment of the transfer deal of defender Stefan de Virj from Feyenoord, 2 years ago.

In 2018, Hushpuppi and his gang duped Lazio managers when the defender was being bought from Feyenoord, forcing them to transfer the final instalment to the wrong account.

The final instalment of transfer fee amounting to Ksh 265 million was deposited in an account belonging to Hushpuppi and his gang rather than the Dutch club, Feyenoord.

The scam was executed through an email which Lazi0 received from the fraudsters after they hacked into the club’s system.

The fraudsters sent an email purporting to be from Feyenoord to Lazio and managed to defraud the club.

The notorious fraudster was nabbed a few weeks ago by FBI while trying to defraud another Premier League club.

According to the FBI, United States banks and companies have lost $1.7 billion to Hushpuppi in 2019 alone.

Hushpuppi used to fly Kenyan socialite, Huddah Monroe, to Dubai, where he was based, for paid sex.

