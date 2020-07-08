Tuesday, July 7, 2020 – Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) arrested four suspects who gang-raped a woman in front of her family in Rumwe village in Njoro, Nakuru County.

The four were arrested on Monday in their hideout after a tip-off from members of the community.

“Four of the five robberies with violence suspects who on the night of July 3, robbed a family of cash and household items and in the process raped the woman of the house in turns after assaulting her husband were arrested today,” a statement from DCI reads in part.

“They are all in lawful custody pending arraignment as a manhunt for the fifth suspect continues,” the police said.

The four suspects have been identified as William Kihara Ndegwa 26, David Ng’ang’a Ngure, 22, Eliud Njoroge, 36, and Geoffrey Mwangi 36.

According to the police report, the gang, armed with crude weapons, broke into the victims’ house in the middle of the night, ransacked it and stole cash Sh34,000, a D-light solar panel, gas cooker, a mountain bike, mobile phones among other electronics.

The report further states that they gang tied the woman’s husband after assaulting him, then forced their children to watch as they repeatedly raped their mother, before slaughtering a chicken, cooking it, and eating it right in the same house.

The Kenyan DAILY POST