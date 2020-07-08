Wednesday July 8, 2020 – Residents of Juja were treated to a rare spectacle after a man dropped dead while driving himself to a local health facility.

A video that was shared on Tuesday showed medical officers dressed in hazmat suits putting the man’s body in a white body bag.

According to eyewitness reports from Juja, the man had driven himself in a red car and showed signs of breathlessness.

Despite the threat of a potential Covid19 fatality, locals started gathering to watch the medics collect the body and disinfect the scene.

Police officers from Juja Sub-county dispersed the crowd as the health officials drove away.

In his Covid 19 address yesterday, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe stated that cases will be handled in the counties in which they are discovered and reiterated the need for counties to be well prepared.

He called upon Kenyans to ensure they keep their respective County Governments accountable.

“You should be harassing your Governments to make sure that they have facilities to take care of you when you get sick,” he stated.

Most of the cases in Kenya are mild and can be treated using the Ministry of Health’s home care protocols.

This is Juja. We shall regret reopening. pic.twitter.com/8H4Cvg9o4w — Robert Alai 🗯️ (@RobertAIai_) July 8, 2020

