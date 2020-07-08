Tuesday, July 7, 2020 – Seasoned media personality, Lillian Muli, has exposed a person that took a picture of her sleek car and tried to use it for his ‘malicious gain’

In a post on Instagram, the Citizen TV news anchor, who didn’t disclose the identity of the person she was referring to, said that their ill-motive failed.

“Don’t worry. There is no rest for the wicked.

“I am passing this message to you who took a photo of my car and tried to use it for your pathetic malicious gain.

“You failed miserably. Again I am repeating.

“There is no rest for the wicked!” wrote Ms. Muli.

The screen siren is known to call out those who try to mess with her on social media and recently, she disclosed that her only regret in life is settling for less when she knew she deserved better.

“The only regret I have in life is settling for less when I could have had so much more.

“Set your standards and stick to them unapologetically,” she wrote on IG.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.