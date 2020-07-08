Wednesday July 8, 2020 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has recruited President Uhuru Kenyatta’s team to help him campaign for the 2022 Presidency.

Mudavadi held a meeting with former officials of The National Alliance (TNA) party at the Musalia Mudavadi Centre yesterday where he is said to have brought them on board.

TNA, the party that propelled President Uhuru Kenyatta to State House, folded into Jubilee Party in 2016 along with other outfits including the United Republican Party (URP), New Ford-Kenya and Tip Tip.

Having made no secret of his intention to run for President and win in 2022, Mudavadi noted that he hoped to work with the former TNA officials from Nyeri County to woo the vote-rich Mt. Kenya region.

“We exchanged notes on a number of areas related to the 2022 succession politics and how to get my message to the larger Nyeri County ahead of the 2022 political realignments,” Mudavadi noted after the meeting.

Among those he met were the former TNA Secretary-General for Nyeri County, Regina Macharia, and Philip Githua, the former TNA Co-ordinator in Nyeri.

Mudavadi also met Simon Ngunjiri, a prominent businessman, former Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) Director and also a former TNA gold member.

Leaders from various political parties and groupings have been flocking to the Musalia Mudavadi Centre in recent weeks.

The Kenyan DAILY POST