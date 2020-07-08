Wednesday, 08 July 2020 – Amina Mude, the wife of KTN anchor, Ben Kitili, has made a U-turn and announced that they are still married after announcing that they had parted ways.

The 27 year old mother of two caused a stir on Instagram less than 2 weeks ago after she announced that her marriage with Ben had hit a snag over undisclosed reasons.

Amina now says that anger made her write something stupid and put it clear that they are still married while noting that marriage is not a bed of roses.

She further blamed bloggers for throwing the matter out of proportion.

“Hey babe @benkitili I remember when we got married, you told me ‘listen Mulky after all is said and done, marriage is not a bed of roses’ I just smiled and thought ni zile advise zako mingi za life. But last week it was so clear that you were right, one moment of anger made me write something stupid and the bloggers blew it out of proportion,” she wrote.

“As a wife, it’s my duty to respect and protect my husband and so, I want to clear the air, Ben and I are married. He will always be the man I love and honour all the days of my life,” she added.

Here’s what she posted on her Instagram page.

