Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) is a corporate body established under the Statistics Act (2006). It is the principal Government agency responsible for the collection, compilation, analysis, publication and dissemination of official statistical information and its custody. It also oversees the coordination, supervision and development of programmes within the National Statistical System.

Kenya National Bureau of Statistics in partnership with Statistics Sweden invites applications from suitably qualified individuals to fill the following positions for Interns/Young Statisticians:

Job Title: Young Statistician, National Accounts

Positions: 1

Ref: KNBS/NA/YS/5/2020

Terms of Service: Temporary (12 months)

Job Purpose: Reporting to the Manager, National Accounts, the Young Statistician will participate in the implementation of programmes and activities of the Macroeconomics Directorate and specifically the National Accounts Section.

Responsibilities

Participating in the development of various data collection instruments/tools;

Assisting in the preparation and dissemination materials for surveys ;

Participating in data collection and compilation on National Accounts Statistics;

Working closely with the Mentor, Supervisor and colleagues to implement programmes and activities of the Directorate;

Assisting in preparing for planned events and activities by developing and assembling information and necessary materials;

Participating in Directorate, Divisional and Sectional meetings and trainings;

Undertaking duties at the Headquarters and in the Field, as required;

Seeking information from appropriate sources including the Mentor, Supervisor and colleagues regarding the history, purpose and mission of the Bureau, to use such knowledge to enhance the products and services of the Bureau;

Maintaining the required records of Internship, completing and submitting the records and a report at the end of the programme;

Any other duties lawfully assigned by the supervisor

Qualifications

Must be a Kenyan citizen;

Must have attained a minimum 2nd Class Honors degree from a recognized institution within the last two years in Statistics/Applied Statistics , Economics, or related qualification;

Proficiency in data analysis using statistical packages e.g. SPSS , Stata, MS- Excel, Fox Pro, CS Pro or related qualifications

Additional information for applicants:

Should not be engaged in another organization;

Should not have undertaken any other internship or been exposed to work;

Experience in their area of specialization, after graduation;

Must be computer literate;

Must be available full time for the twelve months’ duration of the program;

Should possess interpersonal and communication skills;

Must be goal oriented and dynamic;

Should possess strong analytical skills;

Should possess unquestionable integrity; and be

Goal oriented, dynamic, self-driven and diligent

Should attach a copy of Certificate of Good conduct or an indication of having applied for one;

Take note that the monthly stipend for Young Statisticians is 30, 000 and Kshs. 25,000 for Interns.

Applicable statutory deductions will apply.

How to Apply

Applicants should apply using the attached application form, provide certified copies of academic and professional certificates, transcripts, testimonials and National ID/Passport.

The reference number for the Internship/Young Statisticians post applied for should be clearly marked on the envelope and addressed to:-

The Director General

Kenya National Bureau of Statistics P. O. Box 30266 – 00100

Real Towers, Upper Hill 4th Floor, Registry section NAIROBI

Applications must be received not later than 9th July, 2020. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

KNBS is an equal opportunity employer.