Tuesday July 7, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto’s allies are in deep trouble and risk losing their seats in the National Assembly and the Senate for refusing to pay their monthly subscription to the Jubilee Party.

Jubilee Secretary-General Raphael Tuju warned them of dire consequences if they default their monthly Ksh 20,000 subscriptions to the party.

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee has narrowed down on defaulters and the first casualties are within the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA).

Jubilee has five MPs in EALA.

Ex-MPs in Kenya, Simon Mbugua (Kamukunji), Mpuru Aburi (Tigania East), Wanjiku Muhia (former Nyandarua Woman Rep), Noor Mohammed Adan and Florence Jematiah.

Only Mpuru Aburi was reported to have submitted his subscription.

“This is a formal notification to you as an MP in EALA that you have defaulted in the remittance of your monthly subscriptions.”

“According to our records, you have defaulted to remit your party subscriptions amounting to Ksh 620,000 as at July 2020.”

“Take notice that you have breached the Jubilee Constitution and this attracts a penalty including but not limited to suspension or revocation of your nomination,” Tuju warned.

Four out of the five Jubilee EALA MPs who defaulted payment for close to 31 months were issued a seven-day deadline to respond to Tuju’s notice.

Ruto’s allies have vowed not to pay the money to Jubilee following their ostracizing from the party by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

