Tuesday July 7, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta issued 10 new directives as he lifted the remaining cessation of movement orders in three Counties.

But it was the third order that effectively barred some of the country’s top politicians from attending religious services.

“That Sunday Schools and Madrasas shall remain suspended until further notice, and in-person worship shall not include congregants under the age of thirteen (13) years or above the age of fifty-eight (58) years or persons with underlying conditions,” the directive reads in part.

The President argued that his decision was based on the fact that the elderly were more vulnerable to the coronavirus.

Interestingly, the Head of State may have locked himself out of church as well, having turned 58 in October 2019.

Other leaders who will have to stay home on Sundays are Raila Odinga, 75, Francis Atwoli, 70, Kivutha Kibwana, 66, Kalonzo Musyoka, 67, David Murathe, 65, Moses Wetangula, 64, Wycliffe Oparanya, 64, and Musalia Mudavadi, 59.

Notably, Deputy President (DP) William Ruto (53) made the cut and will be free to attend church services.

DP Ruto’s ties to the church is public knowledge, with the country’s second in command traversing hundreds of churches across the country, prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Over the last few months, DP Ruto had been hosting various religious leaders at his Karen office, having also publicized a church service he held at his Karen home.

