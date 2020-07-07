Tuesday, July 7, 2020 – A 24-year old woman threw herself and three children into River Nzoia at Makutano area in Kakamega County on Tuesday following a quarrel with her husband.

The woman and her two kids died while one child is receiving treatment after surviving the ordeal.

This comes days after a woman in Naivasha killed her four children aged between 2 and 8 years then blamed evil spirits from her ex-boyfriend for the macabre murders.

Speaking to the media before she was arraigned in Court in Naivasha, Beatrice Mwende, 42, pleaded for leniency saying that she was possessed.

“I’m a teacher, a mentor and I have never done anything wrong. I cannot believe I can kill someone. I’m suspecting my ex-boyfriend is the one who caused all that,” she said.

She went on to claim that her ex-boyfriend, who she says is a member of a cult, sent evil spirits which commanded her to kill her kids – three girls and a boy.

“I heard this voice which told me to kill her and I did. I strangled her with ease, then I placed her on the bed and covered her,” she explained.

The Kenyan DAILY POST