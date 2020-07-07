Tuesday July 7, 2020 – The fate of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) now hangs in the balance as the Senate leadership remains on a deadlock over revenue allocation to Counties.

According to reports, the Senate leadership team held several meetings ahead of the expected passing of the third basis formula for the allocation of funds.

However, no deal was reached as Governors from Arid and semi-Arid Lands (ASAL) Counties decried marginalisation in the plan.

Leaders allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader, Raila Odinga, have been in a logjam with some members saying that passing the formula will be detrimental to their political careers and will eventually lead to the BBI failing.

“We are having a robust debate.”

“The issues are predicted on revenue allocation.”

“The formula that was to be tabled disadvantages many counties and we are trying to mitigate the disparities,” stated Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr.

Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka reportedly called for an informal meeting on Tuesday, July 7th, in a bid to get a last-minute deal before the Senators voted on the matter.

Governors from ASAL regions have appealed to the Senators to get a formula where no Counties will lose any funds.

The counties that stand to lose billions if the formula is adopted include, Wajir, Mandera, Marsabit, Tana River, Garissa, Mombasa, Kwale and Kilifi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST