Tuesday July 7, 2020 – Last week, Nairobi based businesswoman, Grace Wakhungu, was sentenced to 69 years in jail for several counts of fraud, including the Sh300 million National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) scandal.

She was sentenced alongside Sirisia MP, John Waluke, who was slapped with 67 years in jail unless he pays over a billion shillings in fines.

Wakhungu, who is at Langata Women Prison, has raised Sh 500 million which is already deposited at the Judiciary.

The money, according to sources, was raised by her family who are prominent politicians, doctors, and lawyers.

Grace Wakhungu is a sister to former Kenyan Vice President, Moody Awori, both children of the first Anglican Church of Kenya Canon, Jeremiah Awori.

Her sister, Agrrey Awori, is a lead economist in Uganda and once served as an MP and a Cabinet Minister.

Grace Wakhungu’s daughter, Prof Judy Wakhungu, is a former Environment Cabinet Secretary and currently Kenya’s Ambassador to France.

However, according to blogger Robert Alai, the family has refused to bail Walukhe despite sleeping with Wakhungu for over 20 years.

“Since the death of the husband of Grace Wakhungu 20 years ago, MP John Walukhe has been acting as the man of the house.”

“Moody Awori and the family decided to bail out Grace Wakhungu but not the man who has kept their daughter happy since the death of her spouse. Awuoro!” Alai said.

