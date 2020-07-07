Tuesday, July 7, 2020 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) senior leaders have cried foul over how they are being handled by the Jubilee coalition.

Politicians led by ODM‘s Director of Elections, Junet Mohamed, claim that they are being treated like foreigners in Jubilee despite being the real authors of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Junet, who was accompanied by Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, said ODM is ready to suspend the handshake if President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s lieutenants continue frustrating them.

“Jubilee Government is treating us like foreigners, we won’t allow Politics of conmanship and foul play.”

“They are forcing us to change our BBI proposals, we won’t allow, it’s better we suspend the handshake,” Junet said.

Reacting to Junet’s claims, blogger Robert Alai said ODM should realise that Uhuru is secretly campaigning for his Deputy, William Ruto, and ODM leaders should be ready for a surprise in 2022.

“See now Raila’s party is fighting Uhuru already and differences have emerged.”

“I still strongly think that Uhuru is campaigning for DP Ruto.”

“DP Ruto is the ONLY strong candidate known just two years to the election.”

“ODM wamecheswa!!,” Alai said on Tuesday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST