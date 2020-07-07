Position Summary

Adeso is looking for a dynamic and competent Program Coordinator that will be based in Nairobi with frequent travel to the project areas of Garowe and Badhan and other Adeso program areas in Somalia /Somaliland.

The incumbent will be a full time member of Adeso Somalia team and will play a crucial role in the implementation of the project.

Due to the urgency of this position, the applications will be reviewed on rolling basis and the potential candidates are encouraged to apply early.

Specific Roles and Responsibilities





Program Vision

Responsible for the overall leadership and the strategic vision on the implementation, coordination and the management of the Project. The incumbent will coordinate closely with the Program Officers, the Head of Offices in various offices, and the project team in ensuring the successful implementation of the project activities in accordance with donor requirements.

Program Management

Lead the startup of the project implementation in the various locations, the day-to-day project activities coordination and ensuring the project activities are implemented according to the approved project documents and Adeso program wide standards.

Ensure the quality program implementation in accordance with the donor requirements and Adeso’s program guidelines. Work with the team to develop and continuously revise the implementation work plan in order to meet the program objectives.

Facilitate and ensure that the beneficiaries, the communities and the authorities understand well the program and they support its due implementation at the communities’ level.

Ensure the project implementation is responsive to the communities, the local authorities and the partners.**

As the focal person for the project partners, ensure there is proper coordination mechanism and the implementation of the agreed actions with the partners throughout the project period. Lead the development of the respective MoUs, joint action plans and the review of the joint action plan progress regularly.

Ensure the project is implemented on time as per the approved work plan, there is robust MEAL systems that will be used to monitor the project progress, outcome and impact.

Ensure effective project budget management in line with the approved award budget, effective cash flow planning, the project expenditure reviews and working closely with the country Finance Manager and Program Officer on the budget utilization process. As the award budget holder, ensure the project team understand the activities budget and there is strict compliance with the donor grant rules.**

Team Management

Ensures that the project team is well managed, trained on the project requirements, including the implementation strategy, the MEAL systems and the sites levels partners’ management.

Ensure that each project staff has performance objective set on time, the scope of work is made clear at the beginning, regular feedback and appraisals provided according to the Adeso HR staff performance management policy. **

Ensure timely recruitment of the project staff, proper project induction provided and building the capacity of the national staff.

Project Reporting

In liaison with the program team and the M&E team, ensure that regular program reports such as the monthly, the quarterly, the final reports (both internal and external) are done in a timely manner.

Directly manage the project continuous assessment, the external evaluations and ensure the proper documentation of the project outcome and impact.

Support the program consultants during the baseline and final program performance evaluation.

Work with the communication and M&E teams on the program continuous documentation.

Oversee quality control throughout the program life cycle, including ensuring implementation of the appropriate M&E tools and integrating them into the program activities.**

Skills and Qualifications

Master’s degree in Economic and Livelihood Development, or first degree with relevant work experiences in relevant field (Business Administration, Food Security and Livelihood, Community Development etc.).

Proven experience, at least 5 years in managing economic and livelihood programs in similar context- including community enterprise development, vocational youths training, markets systems and productive sectors value chains programing in East Africa.

Clear understanding of technical program management i.e. project cycle management, project MEAL system and effective reporting skills.

Proven experience in managing programs at community level, stakeholder management (local authorities and project partners). Ability to negotiate with partners, including the local government, the project partners and the community leaders.**

Team player and understanding of remote team management (where appropriate), team building and effective team performance management skills.

Ability to multitask, meet strict deadlines and able to work under pressure with little or no supervision.

Proven experience in program reporting, donor reporting, excellent writing skills and the ability to document lessons learnt, best practices of programs implementation.

Demonstrated flexibility and planning skills in problem solving in continuously changing context.

Proven work experience in Somalia / Somaliland is desired. Qualified Somali speaking candidates are highly encouraged to apply.

How to Apply

This is a challenging opportunity for a dedicated and highly motivated professional. If you would like to join this dynamic team, please submit your application to jobs@adesoafrica.org, quoting “Program Coordinator” in the email subject matter, by July 17th 2020. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis.

Each application should be addressed to the Human Resources Manager and include the following: