Tuesday, July 7, 2020 – This Pastor is trending on social media over his hilarious advice to young girls on how to avoid teenage pregnancies.

From the video, the Pastor warns young girls not to start having sex at an early age.

He goes on to advise the minors not to be enticed or lured by randy men into having sex because they will end bearing the brunt of teenage pregnancies.

This comes after a survey by the Kenya Health Information System revealed that about 4,000 girls aged 19 years and below were reportedly pregnant in Machakos County between January and May.

Last week, President Uhuru warned that those responsible for impregnating minors will face the full wrath of the law once DNA results were out.

The Head of State also noted that area chiefs will be answerable on how school-going children were defiled under their watch.

“People must be disciplined, how do we allow people to go around impregnating young girls, and we do not say anything?”

“We are going to wait for the DNA and those people will pay,” he said.

Watch the video below.

