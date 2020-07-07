Tuesday, 07 July 2020 – There was panic in Juja after a man who is suspected to have succumbed to the deadly coronavirus pandemic was found dead inside his car.

A video that has surfaced online shows COVID-19 emergency workers wearing personal protective gear rushing to the scene in the company of police to collect the body.

According to reports, the man had complained of breathing problems before he succumbed.

COVID-19 is real ladies and gentlemen.

Please keep safe.

Here’s the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST