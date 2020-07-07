Tuesday July 7, 2020 – Amani National Party Leader, Musalia Mudavadi, will have to go back to the drawing board after his attempt to eject Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala flopped.

The Registrar of Political Parties, Anne Nderitu, returned the verdict in favour of Malala on grounds that the manner in which he was expelled from the party was not in tandem with the law.

Nderitu said that her office was not in a position to endorse and execute the Musalia Mudavadi-led outfit’s request due to glaring gaps in procedures and processes preceding its resolution.

“Subsequent to the review of the submission on the expulsion of the said party member against the applicable laws including the ANC Party Constitution, the Office is unable to execute your request,” she explained.

According to the office, the disciplinary process was not conducted within the stipulated time in line with Article 49 of the ANC Constitution.

The registrar also noted that even though the party’s disciplinary committee had resolved to oust the MP, the decision was not approved by the National Governing Council.

Malala, who was elected on an ANC ticket but has since switched to supporting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, got in trouble with the Mudavadi-led faction after he supported the ODM candidate in Kibra instead of ANC’s

