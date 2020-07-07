Tuesday, July 7, 2020 – Education Cabinet Secretary, Prof George Magoha, has announced that schools will reopen in January 2021.

Consequently, the 2020 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) and Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations have been canceled.

Speaking at KICD on Tuesday, Prof Magoha said that based on the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases, Education stakeholders have shelved the initial proposal to reopen schools in September for class 8 and form 4 learners.

All learners in grade 1 to 4, Standard 5 to 7 and Form 1 to 3 will remain in their current classes in 2021.

However, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions as well as colleges will re-open in September but only with strict adherence to the Ministry of Health’s guidelines for containing Covid19.

“Teacher training colleges and TVET institutions will be allowed to reopen from September subject to very strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.”

“There are only 140 of them. Those not able to regulate will remain closed,” said Magoha.

