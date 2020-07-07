Tuesday July 7, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta announced tough guidelines to be followed when churches and mosques reopen.

Among the guidelines that were announced on Monday is that anyone who has underlying health conditions and is 58 years and above should not join others for communal worship.

“A maximum of 100 participants are allowed at each worship service, which should not take more than an hour.”

“Sunday schools and madrassa shall remain suspended until further notice,” Uhuru said during his address.

He said in-person worship should not include congregants under the age of 13 or those above 58 years with underlying conditions.

This means that majority of Kenyan politicians, including Uhuru, will not be allowed inside churches or mosques.

Uhuru is 59 years, ODM party leader, Raila Odinga is 74 years, Musalia Mudavadi is 59 years, COTU Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, is 70 years, Kalonzo Musyoka is 64 years, Moses Wetangula is 64 years and David Murathe is 65 years.

Deputy President Dr William Ruto is the only leader who will be allowed inside a church because he is only 53 years old.

The Kenyan DAILY POST