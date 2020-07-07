Position: REACH Field Officer

Department: REACH

Direct hierarchy: REACH Assessment Officer

Contract duration: 3 Months

Location: Kakuma

Starting date: August, 2020

Background on ACTED

REACH was born in 2010 as a joint initiative of two INGOs (IMPACT Initiatives and ACTED) and the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) Operational Satellite Applications Programme (UNOSAT). REACH’s purpose is to promote and facilitate the development of information products that enhance the humanitarian community’s decision making and planning capacity for emergency, reconstruction and development contexts, supporting and working within the framework of the humanitarian reform process. REACH facilitates information management for aid actors through three complementary services: (a) need and situation assessments facilitated by REACH teams; (b) situation analysis using satellite imagery; (c) provision of related database and (web)-mapping facilities and expertise.

ACTED is a French humanitarian NGO, founded in 1993, which supports vulnerable populations, affected by humanitarian crises worldwide. ACTED provides continued support to vulnerable communities by ensuring the sustainability of post-crisis interventions and engaging long-term challenges facing our target populations, in order to break the poverty cycle, foster development and reduce vulnerability to disasters. Their interventions seek to cover the multiple aspects of humanitarian and development crises through a multidisciplinary approach which is both global and local, and adapted to each context. Their 3,300 staff is committed in to responding to emergencies worldwide, to supporting recovery and rehabilitation, towards sustainable development.

We are currently looking for professionally confident, self-motivated, experienced and committed team player to fill the position of a Field Officer to be based in Kakuma, Kenya.

Job Summary:

Under the supervision of the REACH Assessment Officer, the REACH Field Officer is responsible for the management and implementation of REACH assessments; with anticipated travel to field locations as required. This is a temporary position for three months, with the potential for renewal based on performance and funding.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Assessment Preparation and Training; Undertake travel and conduct preliminary planning missions in assessment sites In coordination with the REACH senior assessment officer and operations staff prepare all details related to data collection (field schedule, daily collection quote, logistics and administration) according to specified methodology Coordinate and plan assessment team training, and facilitate sessions of the assessment training.

Data Collection in the Field Follow all guidance from REACH senior assessment staff while in the field; ask questions when necessary Collect data independently in line with specified tools and methodology. Accompany and actively manage data collectors in the field and ensure accurate data collection as specified in the methodology. Communicate any delay in data collection to relevant senior staff Participate in debriefings with senior staff as needed. Assure the quality of the data collected based on REACH quality standards. Spot-check for accuracy during data collection. Ensure care of all REACH inventory including daily check of assessment mobile phones

Data Validation and Data Cleaning Download all data from the mobile phones at the end of each data collection day Spot-check for accuracy at the end of each day; question team leaders about any inaccuracies observed and review in daily team debriefs. Perform data cleaning at the end of each assessment day

Safety and Security Follow ACTED safety and security protocols and norms inside the country. Follow ACTED code of conduct in country. Communicate any security incidents immediately to the relevant senior staff. Ensure that data collected is removed from paper or smartphone platforms as soon as the data has been transferred to the REACH senior staff Ensure the privacy and security of the information collected in the field

Protection mainstreaming

Promoting of and adhering to Prevention of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse policy and guidelines (for site residents, ACTED staff, partner agencies, casual labours etc).

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

Minimum of 2 years of experience in humanitarian or development organizations, preferably in Kakuma.

Willingness and ability to work in a dynamic and fast-paced field environment for extended periods of the time required

Bachelor’s degree in relevant discipline (social science, development) required

Strong skills with the Microsoft Office Suite

Experience using ODK for quantitative data collection

Candidates must be from Kakuma host community

Experience managing casual labourers

Experience conducting focus group discussions

Experience collecting information using hand-held GPS devices

Positive attitude and a willingness to learn

Good communication skills

Good time management skills

Ability to operate in a cross-cultural environment requiring flexibility

Prior experience working in refugee settlements an asset.

Written and spoken fluency in English and Swahili required. Juba Arabic is also preferred.

Ability to work independently

How To Apply:

Qualified persons with the required skills are invited to submit their applications accompanied by detailed curriculum vitae and cover letter as a single document i.e. with the cover letter being on the first page and the CV starting on the second page, detailing three work related referees and contacts to kenya.jobs@acted.org and received on or before 5.00PM on 17th July 2020 with the subject line as;

APPLICATION FOR REACH FIELD OFFICER– KAKUMA. Note that Applications sent without this exact subject line will not be shortlisted.

Please note that only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

ACTED will at no stage of recruitment process request candidate to make payments of any kind. Further, ACTED has not retained any agent in connection with recruitments.

ACTED is committed to protecting beneficiaries within our programmes from exploitation and abuse and any kind of misconduct. ACTED has specific policies, including PSEA and Child Protection, which outlines the expected behavior and the responsibility of all staff, beneficiaries, consultants and other stakeholders and has zero tolerance towards misconducts. Any candidate offered a job with ACTED will be expected to sign ACTED’s organizational Policies and Code of Conduct as an annex to their contract of employment and agree to conduct themselves in accordance with the provisions of these documents.

ACTED is an Equal Opportunity Employer.