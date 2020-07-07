Tuesday July 7, 2020 – Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, has lambasted President Uhuru Kenyatta for reopening the economy.

On Monday during his State of the Nation address, Uhuru reopened Nairobi, Mombasa and Mandera Counties which have been under lockdown over an increase in coronavirus cases.

Murkomen, in a post on social media, opposed the lifting of the lockdown of Nairobi and Mombasa Counties saying coronavirus cases will multiply by 10.

Murkomen termed President Kenyatta’s decision as a bad decision which will spread the coronavirus to the elderly population that resides upcountry.

“Cessation of Movement in and out of Nairobi and Mombasa is a BIG MISTAKE.”

“I really hope I am wrong but lifting Cessation of Movement in and out of Nairobi and Mombasa will multiply the infections 10 times. I am really worried about our older folks in the countryside. Anyway what do I know,” Murkomen stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST