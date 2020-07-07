POSITION: CUSTOMER SERVICE AGENT – SOMALI SPEAKING
Our client, a global Fintech start-up based in the United Kingdom(UK) with offices in several other countries is looking to recruit an experienced Somali Speaking Customer Service Agent to join the 24/7/365 customer service operation in Nairobi.
The ideal candidate should have a background in online financial services, confident and a capable team player with problem-solving ability in a highly regulated fast-paced business.
The successful candidate will report to the customer service team leader in the Nairobi office.
Key duties
- Provide customers service support via online chat, email and calls
- Assist in the customer onboarding and transaction monitoring processes
- Working in shifts as part of a 24/7/365 rota
- Prioritise tasks when necessary
- Participation in continuous improvement process organised across global teams.
Required
- 2 years of experience as a customer service agent preferably in the fintech industry.
- Fluency in Somali and English is a must
- Bachelor’s degree/diploma in a business-related course
- High level of interpersonal skills.
- Fast thinking, proactive and confident working unsupervised using own initiative.
- Ability to carry out responsibilities independently with minimal technical support
- Proficiency in Microsoft office
- Attention to detail
- Confident, flexible with excellent communication skills.
How to Apply
