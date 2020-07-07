POSITION: CUSTOMER SERVICE AGENT – SOMALI SPEAKING

Our client, a global Fintech start-up based in the United Kingdom(UK) with offices in several other countries is looking to recruit an experienced Somali Speaking Customer Service Agent to join the 24/7/365 customer service operation in Nairobi.

The ideal candidate should have a background in online financial services, confident and a capable team player with problem-solving ability in a highly regulated fast-paced business.

The successful candidate will report to the customer service team leader in the Nairobi office.

Key duties

Provide customers service support via online chat, email and calls

Assist in the customer onboarding and transaction monitoring processes

Working in shifts as part of a 24/7/365 rota

Prioritise tasks when necessary

Participation in continuous improvement process organised across global teams.

Required

2 years of experience as a customer service agent preferably in the fintech industry.

Fluency in Somali and English is a must

Bachelor’s degree/diploma in a business-related course

High level of interpersonal skills.

Fast thinking, proactive and confident working unsupervised using own initiative.

Ability to carry out responsibilities independently with minimal technical support

Proficiency in Microsoft office

Attention to detail

Confident, flexible with excellent communication skills.

How to Apply

