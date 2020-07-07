POSITION: CUSTOMER SERVICE AGENT – SOMALI SPEAKING

Our client, a global Fintech start-up based in the United Kingdom(UK) with offices in several other countries is looking to recruit an experienced Somali Speaking Customer Service Agent to join the 24/7/365 customer service operation in Nairobi.

The ideal candidate should have a background in online financial services, confident and a capable team player with problem-solving ability in a highly regulated fast-paced business.

The successful candidate will report to the customer service team leader in the Nairobi office.

Key duties

  • Provide customers service support via online chat, email and calls
  • Assist in the customer onboarding and transaction monitoring processes
  • Working in shifts as part of a 24/7/365 rota
  • Prioritise tasks when necessary
  • Participation in continuous improvement process organised across global teams.

Required

  • 2 years of experience as a customer service agent preferably in the fintech industry.
  • Fluency in Somali and English is a must
  • Bachelor’s degree/diploma in a business-related course
  • High level of interpersonal skills.
  • Fast thinking, proactive and confident working unsupervised using own initiative.
  • Ability to carry out responsibilities independently with minimal technical support
  • Proficiency in Microsoft office
  • Attention to detail
  • Confident, flexible with excellent communication skills.

How to Apply

Click the link below

