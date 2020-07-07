Architect Credit – (20000143)

DESCRIPTION

We are pleased to announce the vacancy for Architect, Credit within Software Engineering in M-PESA joint Venture. In keeping with our current business needs, we are looking f or a person who meets the criteria indicated below.

Detailed Description

Reporting to Lead Architect, The Solutions Architect is responsible for producing detailed application architecture and detailed application designs covering the functional and non-functional requirements for the Credit System of the Mobile Payments platform. The Solutions Architect will work closely with the Enterprise Architect, Business Analysts and Group Technology stakeholders to ensure that the platform meets the needs of the business within the boundaries of the architectural roadmap and strategy.

Job Responsibilities

Be the subject matter expert in Credit systems and available technologies including loan origination and designing, credit scoring, lending management and debt communication and debt recovery systems. To turn business requirements into application requirements and designs.

Responsible for non-functional requirements (NFR) definition and design components across the Credit platforms and where necessary the definition of applicable NFR’s

Applications design specifications for end-user application designs, integration services and API designs, messaging design and security configuration, core application and business logic, database and reporting.

Detail and maintain credit component definitions of the platform.

Ensure credit component mapping is updated in alignment with roadmap and platform changes.

Work closely with Vodafone Group to understand pre approved, secure design patterns to ensure that designs adhere to security policies and benefit from technology integration already developed

Support definition of architectural policies for requirements, design, development, test and deploy phases of credit systems.

Assess industry standard applications development methodologies and tailor/adapt to the needs of the programme.

Support strategy definition of load and performance testing, working with business & operational stakeholders to articulate impact of testing on quality of service.

Pro-actively look to automate processes within the development lifecycle, including build automation and test automation of credit systems.

Support definition of tooling strategy to support the development lifecycle and work with relevant teams to ensure that maximum benefit is obtained from the tools.

Utilize technology experience, assist the Mobile Payments Enterprise Architect in defining and communicating the Credit Systems technology roadmap.

Assess products and approaches to support architectural evolution of the platform.

Work with business stakeholders to highlight business implications and enablers of technology roadmap on future procedures and business processes.

Work with Group and Operating Company lead technologists to ensure that roadmap aligns with overall organisation technology strategy.

Pro-actively look for future technology solutions to reduce Total Cost of platform ownership whilst maintaining and enhancing platform resilience, monitoring and performance.

QUALIFICATIONS

Job Requirements

IT-related education/degree

At least 6 years in extensive hands-on experience of Software development, under Agile process.

At least 2 years Proven experience of designing credit system architectures.

Experience on CI/CD processes and technologies, like Jenkins, Git, Docker, Packer

Experience in the use of UML notation in capturing and documenting designs

Practical experience of a range of development and application technology platforms, like Java, SQL, XML technologies

Experience of API development and integration covering various design approaches like HTTP, SOAP, REST.

Ability to work within a demanding environment, being a key contributor to a fast-moving product

Ability to work reactively and proactively

Strong business and customer focus

Demonstrable numerical, analytical and verbal skills, in particular well-developed written and verbal communication skills in English

Experience of working within a multi-national team and serving customers from multiple countries would be of benefit.

Experience of working in an agile environment will be beneficial

How To Apply

