Tuesday, July 7, 2020 – All eyes will be at the Emirates Stadium tonight when Arsenal welcome high flying Leicester City in a crucial Premier League clash.

Mikel Arteta’s charges havemade a timely return to form as they chase a European qualification while Leicester also got back to winning ways last time out.

Arsenal have won three league games in a row without conceding, for the first time since November 2017 and their record at home also shows huge signs of improvement with four clean sheets in their last six such games, having kept only one in their previous 13.

On the other hand, Leicester are winless away from home since New Year’s Day – a five-match run from which they have taken only two points from a possible 15

Possible starting Lines ups:

Arsenal: Martinez; Mustafi, Luiz, Kolasinac; Bellerin, Ceballos, Xhaka, Tierney; Saka, Lacazette, Aubameyang

Leicester: Schmeichel; Justin, Evans, Soyuncu, Fuchs; Ayoze, Ndidi, Tielemans, Barnes; Iheanacho, Vardy

Prediction: Arsenal 2:1 Leicester.

Arsenal are buoyed by recent impressive results and we are backing them to register a narrow victory against The Foxes.

However, we are backing Vardy to score his customary goal against the Gunners tonight.

See more tips below and play responsibly.

IT1 (21:30) Leche v Lazio -2

